Dai Price Up 0% This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Dai has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $282.40 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dai

DAI is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,583,173,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,173,967 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Dai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars.

