Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €43.32 ($50.96).

Shares of FRA:FPE traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €37.95 ($44.65). 6,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50 day moving average of €36.82 and a 200-day moving average of €33.62.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

