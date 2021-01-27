Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €255.00 by UBS Group

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) received a €255.00 ($300.00) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €227.79 ($267.98).

Shares of LIN stock traded up €7.20 ($8.47) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €210.40 ($247.53). 884,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $110.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €208.14. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a fifty-two week high of €226.40 ($266.35).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

