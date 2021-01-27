Raymond James Raises Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $147.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $128.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PII. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $122.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.30 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average of $98.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 48.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after buying an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 145.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after buying an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter worth about $39,909,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Polaris by 42.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after buying an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

