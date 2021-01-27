$1.58 EPS Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.80. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

TSN stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,204. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,932,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,877,000 after acquiring an additional 214,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,010 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 31.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,974,000 after purchasing an additional 269,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.