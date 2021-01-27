First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMBI. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

