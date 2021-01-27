Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.50 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. 956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

