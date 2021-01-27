$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $43,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,609 shares in the company, valued at $249,661. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James B. Britain sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $277,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,660.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,112 shares of company stock worth $1,064,476. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.91. 47,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,442. The company has a market cap of $448.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.