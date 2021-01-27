Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21.

