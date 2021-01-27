Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $386.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.51. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 36.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 414.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2,405.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 14.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 88,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 318,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,822,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.