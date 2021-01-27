Microsoft’s (MSFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $283.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.36.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.68. 469,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,319,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.51. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $234.18. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

