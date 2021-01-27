German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Saturday, February 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

German American Bancorp has increased its dividend by 47.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. German American Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect German American Bancorp to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

GABC opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $903.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

