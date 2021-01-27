Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 36,180 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 36,180 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 894,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE SKM opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

