Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 71,964 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 71,964 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 1.7% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.78% of Genuine Parts worth $113,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

