Paragon Capital Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,467 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day moving average is $96.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.388 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

