Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 346 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,907.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,767.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,632.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

