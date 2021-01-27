2,209 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,542,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.88.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

