Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 162,405 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,359,069 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 162,405 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 3.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $79,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

