OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 279 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $2,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,168 shares of company stock worth $797,989. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $721.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $721.80 and its 200-day moving average is $636.04. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.