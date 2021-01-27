Spinnaker Trust Sells 30 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,085,379. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $463.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.93 and a 200 day moving average of $375.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $470.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.