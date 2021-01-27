iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $213.30 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $217.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

