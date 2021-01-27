Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Truist Financial stock opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,941 shares of company stock valued at $11,659,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after acquiring an additional 381,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after purchasing an additional 110,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,836,000 after buying an additional 336,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

