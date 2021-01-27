Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.64 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.42.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIEGY. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

