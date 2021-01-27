Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH) Shares Gap Up to $1,340.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,340.00, but opened at $1,395.00. Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) shares last traded at $1,351.00, with a volume of 4,470 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,224.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41. The firm has a market cap of £338.30 million and a P/E ratio of 90.67.

About Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH.L) (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC manufactures optoelectronic components, materials and systems, and specialist instrumentation and life sciences devices in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

