TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,903 shares during the quarter. TopBuild comprises about 2.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TopBuild worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in TopBuild by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 198.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,442,000 after acquiring an additional 114,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after buying an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild stock opened at $203.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $222.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.07 and its 200-day moving average is $166.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

