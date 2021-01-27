Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 12,520 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for approximately 1.5% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Leidos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Leidos by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $3,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LDOS opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.31.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

