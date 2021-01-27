Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

SFNC opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.