Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

SFNC opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Earnings History for Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

