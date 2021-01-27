Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Carrier Global stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.