Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 725,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,760,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

