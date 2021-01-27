UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $69.22. 1,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,207. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $34,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $136,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,746 shares in the company, valued at $11,913,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,799. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

