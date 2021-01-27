UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.
Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $69.22. 1,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,207. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.96. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $77.00.
UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.
