First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

FCF stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,723. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCF shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

