STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,278 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 66,270 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.05% of STMicroelectronics worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,296,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

