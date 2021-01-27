W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WRB traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

