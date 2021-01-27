Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up about 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of RingCentral worth $20,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,593,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $19,233,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,130 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.29, for a total value of $2,294,397.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,661 shares in the company, valued at $76,228,275.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Shares of RNG traded down $9.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.00. The stock had a trading volume of 799,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.97. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $405.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

