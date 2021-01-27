Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 328,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,132,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Plug Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,295,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Plug Power by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $9.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,820,133. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.39 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,063,892 shares of company stock worth $100,900,293. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

