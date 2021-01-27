Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $9.65 Million in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,649,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.35% of Beacon Roofing Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,241,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,845 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 467,755 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,967,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 398,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 53,575 shares during the period.

BECN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 470,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,288. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.03.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

