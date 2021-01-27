Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,825,000 after buying an additional 589,563 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 884,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,024,000 after buying an additional 575,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after buying an additional 538,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 878.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,733,000 after buying an additional 493,526 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $133,372.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $111,560.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $591,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,769,880 shares in the company, valued at $124,652,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,232,357 shares of company stock worth $222,955,436 over the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADPT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.