Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Teleflex accounts for 5.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.46% of Teleflex worth $87,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $382.80. 210,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,700. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $414.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

