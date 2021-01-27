Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stake Decreased by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $18,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.35. 27,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $155.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.10.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

