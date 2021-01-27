Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $63.85 Million Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,310 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 3.99% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $63,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 408,870 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after purchasing an additional 229,093 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 485,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after purchasing an additional 217,081 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,777,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,219,000 after acquiring an additional 142,920 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $31.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.59. The stock had a trading volume of 13,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,036. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -190.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.10.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

