Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 6,229 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $202.06 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.30 and its 200 day moving average is $184.99. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

