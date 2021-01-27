Ironwood Financial llc Takes $30,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,227 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 1,286.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

