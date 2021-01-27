Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. Prologis also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.90-4.00 EPS.
PLD opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.
PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.14.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
