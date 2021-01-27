Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. Prologis also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.90-4.00 EPS.

PLD opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.78 and its 200 day moving average is $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.14.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.