Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.