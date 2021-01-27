Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its position in The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after acquiring an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Boeing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $426,872,000 after acquiring an additional 69,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.54.

NYSE BA opened at $202.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.99. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

