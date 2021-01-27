SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.96 and a 200 day moving average of $158.49. The company has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

