Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HA. Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

