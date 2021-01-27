Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Lakeland Financial accounts for 3.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Lakeland Financial worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 632,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 177,647 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,223,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 348,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

LKFN opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

