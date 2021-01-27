U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

