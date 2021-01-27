Keeler Thomas Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

